CANTON — Selectmen have set town elections for July 14 to coincide with statewide primary and scheduled the annual town meeting for 6 p.m. July 16.

Meeting on Thursday, they they discussed how to meet state requirements of no more than 50 people in one building and keeping 6 feet from one another. One idea was using the fire station and the meeting room at the Town Office.

“If we pull the trucks out and set up room for 50 people and have a camera, and a microphone set up for this room,” there would be space for everyone, Selectman Brian Keene said.

“The big thing (is) allowing people to participate,” Selectman Scotty Kilbreth said.

In other news, Deputy Clerk Jennifer Blodgett said hours for drive-up and walk-up window service at the Town Office, starting Monday, are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Town Office plans to open to the public once plexiglass dividers are installed at the front desk, Blodgett said.

In another matter, selectmen decided to hold a town cleanup within the next two months.

“We’ll be posting (the dates) and advising when we’re able to get dumpsters,” board Chairman Russell Adams on Friday.

In another matter, Selectman Carole Robbins has advised that the town did not get a $30,000 grant from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative for equipment for the town playground near the ball field on School Street.

“Well, they only had $312,000 to give out and they had requests for upwards of $652,000,” she said.

