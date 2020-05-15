FARMINGTON — Town Manager Richard Davis told selectmen Tuesday, May 12, the town lacks discretionary funding to use to help local businesses that may be struggling, but there are other programs that may be available.

Davis said there will be some Community Development Block Grants coming that could help. Businesses do not need to go through the town to access those funds.

“The only resource we have is the revolving loan fund,” Davis said.

Loans of up to $25,000 are available and a committee reviews the applications.

“The applications can be done fairly quickly. There’s about $120,000 available to lend,” Davis said.

He said another resource is Androscoggin Valley Council Of Governments’ (AVCOG) small business development center which provides federal monies through the Small Business Association.

“Information has been put out,” Davis said. “No one has approached the Chamber or Downtown Business Association (requesting help).”

When asked, Davis said funds from the Franklin Printing TIF authorized funds to be injected into the revolving loan fund but money can’t be taken from the TIF itself.

“We can point people in the right direction, stand ready to assist anyone,” Davis said.

Selectman Scott Landry said a lot of people in the area had used Paycheck Protection Program Loans (PPP).

Davis said about 26,000 small businesses in Maine have taken $2.5 billion in loans through PPP, according to a May 4 article.

“It’s helping some small businesses retain employees,” Landry said.

The selectmen unanimously approved awarding a paving bid to Pike Industries. Three other companies submitted bids with Pike being the low bidder.

Davis suggested a dollar amount not be part of the motion as the price per ton varies with the coarseness of the materials used.

He said the Perham Street project will be funded 50/50 by the Maine Department of Transportation.

In other business, it was noted the date for the annual town meeting, tentatively set last month for Monday, July 20, may need to be changed based on the new guidelines for re-opening the state.

“If we expect more than 50 people, we can’t hold it in July. I don’t know about August, we could hold the town meeting in September,” Davis said.

He said according to Maine Municipal Association, a special vote isn’t needed to hold a ballot referendum-style town meeting.

Davis noted holding town meeting that way could encourage absentee balloting, but would be expensive. He questioned the time that would be needed for live voting and with only yes or no votes available, the possibility of needing to come back and do things again if they aren’t passed.

Davis said additional changes are planned the Police Department budget, which needs to be approved by selectmen. All budget changes would then need to go before the budget committee for review.

“It will be the end of June, the first of July before that can be done. I wanted you to be aware. We may be able to hold it July 20 if we can maintain 6 feet social distance,” Davis said.

In other business the board:

• Canceled the March 26 Selectmen meeting.

• Declared May 17-23 as Arbor Week in Farmington.

• Will discuss the purchase of hats to recognize Farmington and how to distribute them at the June 9 meeting.

