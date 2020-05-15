LIVERMORE FALLS — The Town Office will reopen Monday with reduced hours and some guidelines for the public to follow.

The office will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those hours will continue to allow staff and the public time to adjust to new changes and to allow time at the end of the day for areas to be disinfected, according to Town Manager Stephen Gould.

The office has been closed to the public since mid-March when the governor put COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Social distancing is to be maintained at all times in the lobby. There will be no public restroom facilities available at this time, according to Gould’s reopening plan.

“Employees will wear masks when at the front window working with customers and all visitors will wear masks when entering the building,” he wrote.

People who have coughs and fevers should not enter the building. Residents are being asked to call the Town Office at 207-897-3321 and staff will help them with the transactions.

Only one person will be allowed in the lobby at a time and they are requested to wait by the sign in the lobby until a staff member tells them to move forward.

Members of the public are asked to conduct as much business as possible through the mail or by phone. They are also asked to use the drop box, if possible, at the front door.

This will help eliminate any congestion in the office and keep members of the public and staff safer, Gould wrote.

The Transfer Station will start taking demolition debris effective Tuesday. Other departments, sewer, public works and fire will remain closed to the public.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: