National Guard Flyover FARM

Essential workers in Maine were recognized with a flyover Tuesday, May 12. The National Guard plane was seen as it flew over Prescott Field in Farmington. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal

Tuesday, May 12, a flyover from the 101st Air Refueling Wing of the Maine National Guard in Bangor saluted those supporting COVID-19 response efforts. Staff from Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston watched and took pictures. Submitted photo

The 101st Air Refueling Wing of the Maine National Guard in Bangor is seen flying over Wilton Tuesday, May 12, during a salute to essential workers. Submitted photo

