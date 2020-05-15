AVON, Conn. – Robert J. Mulready, former City Manager of Lewiston, passed away with his children by his side, April 5, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson’s at the age of 73. Bob grew up in West Hartford, Conn., son of Joseph F. and Marian Mulready. He was number five of eight children, and he was the classic middle child. Independent, and he loved being the center of attention.He took great pride in being a member of the first graduating class of Northwest Catholic in 1965. He received his Bachelor’s in Urban Studies from St Anselm’s College in 1969, and Master’s of Public Administration Degree from the University of Hartford in 1975.Professionally, what he would want to be remembered most for, was his 30-year career in municipal government, in particular his 20 years as city manager of three communities; Davenport, Iowa, Enfield, Conn., and Lewiston, Maine. City management was a profession he thought was noble, and he loved it. He twice left government to return only a year later because he missed it so much. He missed being in charge, and he was good at it.He was very proud of his time when he was appointed by U.S. Senator George Mitchell to work with a congressional committee on unfunded environmental mandates. He also received a national award for his financial analysis while working as Finance Director in Farmington in his 20s. Growing up in the shadow of his older siblings, he did not start out in his career with a ton of self-confidence. He always said his wife Susan taught him self-confidence. And when he gained it, he realized how smart was. He was brilliant at math, and in finance in particular.He truly loved his time coaching his boys Patrick and Brian, whether it was the Ramblers football team, youth basketball, or Fermi Track and Field. Beyond coaching his kids he only had one other hobby, golf. Growing up one of eight kids meant there were a lot of hand-me-downs, and being the only lefty meant he had to learn to play right-handed. As a result, he wasn’t a great golfer, but he loved it.Bob is predeceased by his wife of 48 years Susan Maguire Mulready; his parents; and his siblings Mary Sullivan, Margaret Mulready, and Joseph Mulready. He is survived by his three children, Sarah (Chris) Wallace, Patrick (Christine), and Brian (Kerry) Mulready; ten grandchildren, Audrey, Devin, Alison, Sawyer, Eloise, Paige, Harrison, Cleo, Collins, and Bailey; and four brothers, Paul, Richard (Sheilaugh), Kevin (Marcia), and Chris (Maryellen) Mulready. His children know they were fortunate to grow up in a home where their parents unquestionably loved and took great pride in them, and when they later had families of their own he loved their spouses, and adored being Poppy to his grandchildren.A memorial service and celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in his memory, please consider:Northwest Catholic School in West Hartford, Conn. or: the charity of your choice

Guest Book

« Previous