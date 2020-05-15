So, the weather is nice and it seems a good time to go outdoors for sun and fresh air. But what about the ticks and disease-carrying mosquitoes? What about the murder hornets everyone’s been talking about? What about lightning, quicksand, rabid foxes, sun stroke or bee swarms? Some people worry about bears. Others, snakes. Some, if they happen to be dipping a toe in the ocean, even fret about sharks. We want to know what makes YOU wary when you venture to the great outdoors. No fear too great or small. Send your outdoor frights to staff writer Mark LaFlamme at [email protected] or call 207-200-1481

« Previous