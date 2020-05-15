DEAR SUN SPOTS: Hiding in a closet, we have found a framed picture of about 200 Army men. On the front is written Co. A – 25th Bn, Ft. McClellan, Ala., Oct. 1945. Capt. Fred Al Bael – Co. Commander, 1st Sgt. R.L. Cronx. It is free to anyone who is interested. Call 784-4391.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: You may want to offer it to the Maine Historical Society. (774–1822 or [email protected]). It sounds most interesting!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a computer, but don’t know how to run it and can’t find anyone to teach me.

Also, on Channel 6 they have a series, “A Breath of Fresh Air.” The first night I saw it they showed Portland Harbor with a cove and point of land with waves crashing on the rocks and beach. It took my breath away. Do you suppose they could rerun it? All the shows have a man in a red shirt.

— Bea, Livermore

ANSWER: As far as your computer question goes, check in with SeniorsPlus. You can reach them at 1-800-427-1241. Leave a message and they will get back to you. They have incredible resources and perhaps they could guide you to just the right person to teach you the basics.

In “normal” times, libraries and adult education classes are great resources. If you don’t want to wait, however, there may be a high school or college student who would be willing to guide you through the basics. Ask around or even put an ad in the classified section, you may find exactly the right person.

My mom learned how to use the computer when she was in her mid-70s and over the past 10 years has taught herself so much. She’s become quite a whiz and is really enjoying it. She’s even on Facebook!

Regarding your question about “A Breath of Fresh Air,” NEWS CENTER Maine photojournalist Kirk Cratty started this as a way for Mainers to take a 2-to-3-minute ‘staycation’ at the end of each night’s newscasts amid all the news surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. It’s simply brilliant. You can watch all of them as many times as you want on YouTube on your computer! It’s easy so I hope you can have someone show you what to do.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the April 30 Sun Spots, I have also noticed that local network broadcasts have been repeating a line at a time on my streaming device. I don’t know the reason, but I do get a little relief in knowing I’m not the only one.

— Pam, no town

ANSWER: I’m wondering if it could have something to do with your internet speed or a Wi-Fi connection issue. Double-check with your internet provider. Another option is to contact Angela’s Computer & Media Shoppe in Greene. She focuses on assisting residential customers who need help with their Wi-Fi routers, audio and video equipment, televisions, computers, printers, tablets, phones, converting old photos to a digital file, and more.

Angela especially helps seniors and children with software use, troubleshooting and repairs. You can find her information at https://angelascms.com. Email her at [email protected] or call her at 520-9573 or 517-6506.

If any readers can help out with this question, I would certainly welcome your input!

