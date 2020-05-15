THUMBS UP- The spirit of The Giving Tree is not only helping the children of Rangeley at Christmas time with warm winter coats, snow pants, boots, hats, mittens and socks that are handmade or purchased and donated by the many benefactors and volunteers of this community as well as friends and visitors from near and afar for which this circle of Angels all work together for, they have recently donated $500 to Friends Helping Friends to continue and assist with the spirit of generosity to the community in this time of need during this pandemic.
