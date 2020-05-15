FARMINGTON — “I’ll try the chicken pot pie and a brownie,” the woman said, standing at the order window of the Tuesday Night Supper Club. “And this is really free?” The Tuesday Night Supper Club is a free new take-out dining experience, a project of the youth group of Old South First Congregational Church, UCC.

The supper club offers a menu of entrees, sides and desserts. Patrons order at a window on the front porch of the church’s Holman Mission House, a Victorian home on Main Street, then walk around to a side door where their order is placed on a table for pick-up.

A grand opening is planned for Tuesday, May 19. The club serves food from 5 to 6 p.m. at 235 Main St.

“The Old South Church youth have done it again,” said the Rev. Marraine Kettell. “The Tuesday Night Supper Club is a meal program appropriate for our times. And the food is superb!”

“We know that there is a significant amount of food insecurity in Franklin County right now,” said Youth Director Jodie Gunther. “We wanted to offer a free, healthy take-out dinner — with a fun twist. The Tuesday Night Supper Club is a way the youth group can help.”

The club was inspired by the classic supper clubs of the 1940s and ’50s. A large art deco menu board by the front window offers entrees such as “Mac’s Impasta” macaroni-and-sausage dish, “Tater Vic’s” potatoes roasted with garlic, and “Blondies” bar cookies. Menu items vary week by week and always include one vegetarian option. Diners choose one entree, two or three side dishes and a dessert. Picking up on the supper club vibe, jazz music plays over speakers and movie star cutouts wave through the windows.

Understanding the concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the project was designed to ensure the safety of patrons as well as youth group members. Diners place their order at a window with the pane of glass for protection between people. All food is prepped, cooked and packaged on site. Masks and gloves are worn at all times by the youth group. In addition, the number of youth group participants inside the large house is kept within Maine CDC guidelines.

The concept was formed after the pandemic forced the youth group to cancel its Pancakery Cafe, a free biweekly brunch served on Sunday mornings. The cafe had been serving 60 to 70 people regularly. “We are able to use some of the kitchen equipment and supplies from the Pancakery Cafe,” said Gunther.

The menu is posted on the Old South First Congregational Church Facebook page.