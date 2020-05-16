STRONG – George “Pop” Tyler passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, following a beautiful rendition of Amazing Grace by his granddaughter. Pop was born and raised in Avon and graduated from Strong High School. He married his wife Mary of 62 years in 1957. They later had six children and opened their home to others as well. He worked as the garage foreman for CA&T Lumber for more than 20 years and later as a Millwright for BE&K construction. Pop always had a wisecrack and a fresh pot of coffee for anyone who came to his door. He loved to have visitors; especially from his 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was from a large family of 12 brothers and sisters and is survived by sisters Lena Petit, 89, of New Port Richie, Fla., and Arvilla Selko, 91, of Reistertown, Md. He is survived by his immediate family Timothy and Tami of Tucson, Ariz., Greg and Nina of Azusa, Calif., Terry and Nahlina of Strong, James of Strong, Beverly and Steven Henderson of Hartford, Michael and Nicole of Porter, Bill and Julie of Oxford, and Crystal Muncie of Lewiston. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Gleason Tyler; and grandson Jared Henderson. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Cremation cared for by Wiles remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington. A kind word may be left in his book of memories at http://www.wil

