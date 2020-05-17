If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at http://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-Lastasdfphoto/.
Last week’s photo of the Railroad Pub and Diner was no mystery to several dozen people who called or wrote in. Many say they drive past it regularly at the sharp curve in Lisbon Falls. Several mentioned it was next to the Worumbo Mill that was recently torn down and a few mentioned it was across from “the Moxie store”, now Frank’s Place. Others, like our winner, Dorothy Smith of Lisbon, love to visit and really miss eating there as they have been closed. She, along with others still enjoy their takeout that is available, but miss getting together with friends every week to sit down and socialize while enjoying a meal.
