Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Justin P. McNeil, 26, of Buckfield swerved to avoid a deer at 4:38 a.m. Thursday on Hotel Road and struck a CMP pole. McNeil’s 2006 Dodge was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Thomas F. Shields, 89, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Daniel M. McManus, 60, of Livermore at 12:04 p.m. Friday on Center Street. Shields’ 2004 Toyota received functional damage and McManus’ 2017 Ford received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Javier A. Rodriguez, 31, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Kerrianne Guy, 47, of Sabattus at 2:02 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Taco Bell on Center Street. Rodriguez’s 2019 Subaru received minor damage and Guy’s 2014 Honda received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Bailey Evrard, 16, of Auburn struck the side of a vehicle driven by Trynity E. Britton, 19, of Poland at 2:12 p.m. Saturday at Turner Street and Lake Auburn Avenue. The 2007 Ford driven by Evrard and owned by Timothy C. Evrard and Britton’s 2013 Dodge were towed.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Jacob M. Joyner, 35, of Lisbon struck a legally parked vehicle owned by Kelly Grover of Hebron at 12:19 p.m. Saturday on Horton Street. Joyner’s 1993 Dodge received no damage and Grover’s 2017 Toyota received functional damage.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: