Longtime Portland radio personality Randi Kirshbaum said she was fired Monday for refusing to physically return to work, despite her doctor’s explanation of the serious danger COVID-19 poses to her health.

Kirshbaum, who had been on Portland’s airwaves for 38 years, was working for Portland Radio Group as program manager for WCLZ and Coast 93.1 and on-air host for WCLZ and country station WPOR. She said she was fired during an online meeting with officials from Michigan-based Saga Communications, Portland Radio Group’s parent company.

Kirshbaum said she had been working remotely from her Scarborough home for the past six weeks, doing her shows from there and managing other station staff. Kirshbaum requested to work remotely at the recommendation of her doctor, Allyson Howe, because of Kirshbaum’s risk of contracting pulmonary fibrosis. That disease causes serious lung damage and can be triggered by respiratory ailments like COVID-19, Kirshbaum said her doctor told Saga. Kirshbaum said her mother died of the lung disease.

Though Saga let her work from home at first, Kirshbaum said the company last week gave her an ultimatum to come back into the stations’ South Portland offices or be dismissed. Kirshbaum said meeting on Monday included her doctor repeating that assertion of the danger posed to Kirshbaum if she contracts COVID-19.

“They decided for some inexplicable reason that I needed to come back, even though I’ve been able to do everything I need to do from home,” said Kirshbaum. “It was shocking, because this (pandemic) is a fluid situation. Two weeks from now, it could all be different.”

After the meeting she went on Facebook to let her listeners know what had happened.

“Saga gave me an ultimatum, saying that if I did not show up to the office today, I would no longer be employed. I love my job, but I’m not willing to die for it,” she wrote.

Kirshbaum said she has no immediate plans to try to work in radio, or anywhere else. She wouldn’t say whether she is considering legal action. She plans will continue to stay home and quarantine, because of her health concerns. She said even her adult children do not come into her home to visit her.

Kirshbaum grew up in Minnesota, where she started on radio as a teenager, and worked at WBCN in Boston, among other places, before coming to work in Portland. She said it was “heartbreaking” to think her 50 years in radio would end this way.

Kirshbaum is at least the third Portland Radio Group personality to be fired in recent months. WGAN weekend host John McDonald was fired in April after taking some time off from his show partly because of his concerns about coming into the station during the current health crisis. Ken Altshuler, who was co-host of WGAN’s weekday morning news and talk show, was fired on March 27 after some 18 years. Altshuler said he was told his dismissal was part of “some financial restructuring” at the AM station.

No one at Saga Communication immediately returned a phone call and email asking for details about Kirshbaum’s dismissal, nor has anyone regarding the other recent dismissals.

