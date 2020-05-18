The owners of more than 80 small businesses in Southern Maine are urging the governor not to lift the 14-day quarantine requirements for out-of-state visitors, pleading with her to follow the advice of public health experts and to slow the state’s move toward reopening.

Their letter was sent Monday to Gov. Janet Mills and her staff, and includes signatures from dozens of businesses in Portland and other parts of Southern Maine who mostly employee less than 10 people. Reopening the state to tourists too quickly could hurt the progress that has been made in containing the spread of coronavirus, the group says, and potentially doom Maine to an even deeper economic crisis.

The group includes shop owners, bar proprietors and restaurateurs, including some of the same Portland-based businesses that in March were among the first to publicly call for Mills to issue a statewide emergency order limiting gathering sizes and institute emergency social distancing. Mills followed suit as infections surged throughout New England.

Without universally available testing for any visitor, the group said it is too soon to reopen Maine to tourists.

The letter came on the same day that Mills said the state would expand access for coronavirus testing. Starting this week, she said, any doctor that orders a coronavirus test for a patient will be given one, according to her office. Monday was also the first day that restaurants in 12 of the state’s 16 counties would be permitted to reopen for dine-in service, so long as they follow social distancing and other health guidelines. York and Cumberland counties are not among them.

The announced testing expansion does not include testing for asymptomatic people without a known exposure to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 – in other words, testing is not yet available to anyone who wants one.

“Southern Maine is irrefutably the most at-risk destination in the state,” the business owners wrote. “Many of us aren’t even sure we want to reopen when we’re permitted, let alone (know) how to do so. The travel quarantine is one of the only protections we feel allows us a fighting chance to maintain our low case numbers and to protect our workers and ourselves.”

The letter by the small business owners is in direct opposition to a plea by the Tourism Alliance, a super-group of other pro-tourism industry players that says it represents businesses that employ 110,000 workers, many in hospitality. The association issued its own plea last week asking the governor to lift the 14-day quarantine rule for out-of-staters, saying the future of Maine’s billion-dollar tourism economy and thousands of jobs are at stake.

Their argument boils down, in part, to trusting Maine people and business-owners to be responsible and follow social distancing guidelines meant to mitigate the virus’s spread.

“Maine’s businesses and industries are ready to be responsible,” The Tourism Alliance said. “And we, like you, are asking the people of Maine to be responsible. Now we need you to trust in our commitment to one another and let us be responsible.”

But that is the wrong advice, the Portland-based small-business owners said, calling for Mills to listen to the little guys before she makes a decision that could obliterate their future. They also questioned whether the Tourism Alliance actually represents small operators, and said their request to lift the out-of-state quarantine “goes against common sense and diligence we’ve all committed to the last two months.”

“We rarely get a seat at the decision-making table, yet we’re the most vulnerable to fiscal crises,” the small business owners said in the letter. “We have done our parts as you asked. We closed our doors … we agreed to follow the science of the virus. Now we’re asking you to refute the voices calling for a faster reopening, and follow your own CDC guidelines.”

Already, Mills is facing criticism from legislators and public health experts from outside the state, who say that her administration is ignoring her own science-based guidelines to reopening the economy that call for a steady, 14-day decline of case counts, enhanced testing for all at-risk workers, and a preemptive testing program to test asymptomatic people at much higher rates.

“If we are really going to bring our society back to normal and have a major reopening, we need to be having much broader testing for all people in public-facing roles so you can detect the asymptomatic folk,” said Sen. Geoff Gratwick, D-Bangor, a retired physician who co-chairs the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, told the Maine Sunday Telegram. “If you can’t test a second-grader in their class, a grocery clerk and a fireman, I think we’re running a danger.”

This story will be updated.

