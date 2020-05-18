LEWISTON — UMA’s Lewiston Center will hold a Virtual Dental Assisting Program information session from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Attendees will learn more about the program where students can complete a certificate in dental assisting in as little as one year or an associate of science in dental assisting in as little as two years. Both options qualify for federal financial aid.

The program is the only accredited dental assisting program in Maine. It can be completed through a combination of online courses as well as dental labs in Lewiston and externships at dental offices in the students’ local communities.

“While this is a challenging time for many people, it also can provide opportunities to further your education so that you can start a new career or advance in your current one,” said James Bradley, director of the UMA Lewiston Center.

To attend the event, go to: https://www.uma.edu/virtualdental/.

UMA’s Lewiston Center is at 51 Westminster St. For more information about the degrees and certificates available, call 207-753-6600 or visit www.uma.edu/lewiston.

« Previous

Next »