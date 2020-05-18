Buddy Burke hitches up Meet Me at the Dance, a 4-year-old Standardbred, at the Oxford Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning before a training jog around the track. He uses a special bridle to help keep him reined in. “He’s too big and I’m too old to be playing around,” Burke said. Burke does not drive but the horse would be racing this week if it were not for the coronavirus shutting down all the racetracks. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Cars park 6 feet apart during the reopening of the Narrow Gauge Drive-In in Farmington on May 14, 2020. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lewiston High School principal Jake Langlais delivers a personalized letter and a Class of 2020 yard sign via Facetime conversation with Josh Lane, not pictured, in Lewiston on May 14, 2020 . Lane was not home when Langlais stopped by, but Lane’s senior classmates Brandon Hough, center, and Jeremiah Williams, far left, were waiting out front and dialed up Lane. Langlais left the letter and sign with Lane’s mother. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Braeden Skinner, right, repairs Carson Rawlings’ bicycle in Skinner’s driveway in Norway on May 12, 2020 . Skinner said he learned how to fix bikes, lawnmowers and small engines from his grandfather and father. His driveway is now a common stop for area kids who need their bicycle fixed. “I got the tools,” said Skinner. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Ryan Hanson, of Lewiston, tries his luck Tuesday afternoon fishing on the Little Androscoggin River in Minot. “This is my go-to spot and I figured what better way to practice social distancing on my day off than to be here,” said Hanson while swapping tackle. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A KC-135 tanker from the 101st Air Refueling Wing of the Maine National Guard in Bangor flies over Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on Tuesday morning during Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lorna Bellegarde, background, surveys the damage to her shed and deck on Jean Street in Lewiston on Tuesday morning. She was waiting for Aaron Trundy, owner of Webster Tree Services, to give her an estimate on removing the large limb. Trundy said he is constantly rescheduling jobs because of such emergencies. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Widdershins Antique store in Norway has a window display that includes an antique closed sign. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Three plush dogs wearing face masks sit in the window display of The Tribune bookstore in Norway on May 10, reflecting the quiet streets of Norway. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
The Paris Public Library is set to open on Monday morning with half hour appointments which must be reserved in advance. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Barbara Jordan, left, watches her granddaughter, Tiana Tripp, right, sweep the walk in front of her house on Pleasant Street in Auburn while their friend and “unadopted child,” Christina Smith, carefully rakes the front lawn on May 11. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo