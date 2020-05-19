UNION — A 64-year-old Litchfield man died Tuesday evening when the car he was a passenger in and an 18-wheeler loaded with logs collided on Route 17.

The crash occurred at about 6:40 p.m. May 19 between a 2015 Hyundai sedan and a 2020 Western tractor unit, hauling a trailer of logs.

The operator of the Hyundai, Ernest Pushard, 75, of Gardiner, was taken to a Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport with serious injuries. A passenger, Daniel Bailey, 64, of Litchfield, died of injuries at the scene, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Patrick Polky.

The operator of the Western, William Cleaves Jr, 32, of Dover Foxcroft, was treated on-scene for minor injuries. The car and tractor were towed from the scene due to the extent of damage to the vehicles.

The crash is still under investigation by Deputy Jacob Labo with support from the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and Crash Reconstruction units.

Preliminary information indicates that the Western was traveling west on Route 17 and the Hyundai was pulling out from South Union Road (Route 131) onto Route 17 in front of the Western.

The Sheriff’s Office assisted by Knox Regional Communications Center, Union Fire and EMS, Maine State Police, Hometown Towing and Repair and All Directions Transport Inc.

