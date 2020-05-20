JAY — VFW Post 3335 will be allowed to hold its annual Memorial Day Chicken barbecue, on Monday, May 25, at its location on 64 Jewell St.

Dinners will be available starting at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Although closed to indoor dining and activities, Post 3335 will be able to serve its traditional chicken dinner by offering drive through pickup only. To meet Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to combat the Covid 19 virus, all social distancing and personal hygiene practices will be used. All personnel will be wearing recommended face coverings.

Traffic will be one way, and patrons will be served while in their cars for take out only. No indoor or outdoor seating will be available.

This year marks over 50 years of the annual pit barbecue chicken dinner event and will be of particular significance to the VFW Post. Since the imposed temporary closing in March, no revenue stream exists.

According to post Commander Ken Blake, “Our post and other local Veterans organizations are struggling severely. Our resources are depleted. Unless we can generate income for the post immediately, it may not survive the pandemic, requiring it to close its doors permanently.”

The motto for the event is, “Help us survive, to keep the traditions alive”. A core group of dedicated members and volunteers see the Memorial Day barbecue as a way to potentially get through the pandemic.

The dinner will consist of a half chicken, pasta salad, chips and dessert. Cost is $11. It is highly recommended meals be reserved by calling 897-2122.

“We have the potential for a sellout as a sign of support from the local communities, and hope that folks can avoid disappointment of not getting a meal by reserving their meal in advance. Drive ups are typically the way our dinners have sold in the past,” Committee volunteer Jim Manter said. “If anyone has a problem or concern over pick up, we probably could deliver locally for a minimum of five meals ordered in advance.”

This year Memorial Day will be a little different locally with no public ceremonies or parades being held. Please, support your local Veterans organizations.

