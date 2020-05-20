LIVERMORE — The transfer station will be open starting Saturday, May 23, to take all forms of trash, demolition, recycling, etc.
Social distancing is required and no residents will enter the office.
Demolition and bulky items have not been accepted because of the governor’s stay-at-home order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Transfer station hours are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. For more information on what items are accepted, visit http://livermoremaine.org/transfer-station-livermore-maine.html.
“We anticipate a busy day. We hope residents understand and are cooperative,” Administrative Assistant Amy Byron said.
