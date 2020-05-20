LEWISTON – Paul Andre Roux, 80, of Lewiston, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice due to complications from a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born in Lewiston, Maine on March 14, 1940, the son of George Roux and Regina Gauthier Roux. He was educated locally, graduating from Lewiston High School. He then went on to serve his country when he enlisted in the U.S. Army and completed his service in 1961. Paul met and married the love of his life Patricia Verville in 1963. Paul and Pat met at one of his favorite places to hang out which was at the Auburn Rollodrome He was employed by Polar Paints in 1964 until their closing where he earned the title of “Paul Roux the paint Guru” He then went on to work at Lewiston Paint and Wallpaper until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and travelling to Florida every year to Siesta Key, Sarasota and Port St. Lucie, where he would visit his many friends. Most of all, Paul loved spending time with his family. Paul is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Roux, two sons; Kenneth Roux and wife Susan, and Kevin Roux. Two granddaughters; Sara Lamie and husband Nate, and Shelby Roux. Three great grandchildren, Avah and Ethan Lamie, and Cambria Grace Roux, and Siblings; Yvonne Roux, Fr. Albert Roux, Jeanne Vaillancourt, Florence Boulet, and Lucille Tremblay, and many nieces and nephews. A private Mass and burial will be held at a later date. Condolences and donations may be found at http://www.Albert-Burpee.com. Donations may be made in Paul’s memory to; Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, Maine 04240.

