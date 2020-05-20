POLAND — Town officials plan to meet June 3 to revise the next fiscal year’s proposed budget to reflect lower expected revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the Board of Selectpersons met Tuesday night by videoconference.

The board scheduled a joint meeting with the Budget Committee to held at the Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. where they expect to revise the budget they plan to present to voters at a town meeting.

A date for that meeting hasn’t been set because of Gov. Janet Mills’ order restricting the number of people who may gather in a public place, according to Town Manager Matthew Garside.

The new fiscal year starts July 1, but the Legislature is allowing municipalities to continue spending money from the current fiscal year’s budget into the next fiscal year if they haven’t passed a new budget at the town meeting.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the board also authorized $9,600 to pay for mold mitigation at the Fire and Rescue Department building, Garside said.

