JAY — A boil-water order was issued Thursday for North Jay Water District customers on Barbridge Drive, Granite Heights and Greenridge Drive due to the possibility of unsafe water, according to a notice from district Superintendent Mike Wells.

All water should be boiled for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or in any other activity involving consumption of water, according to Wells.

This order is in effect until further notice. Questions regarding the notice should be directed to Wells at 207-578-1528 or to the State of Maine Drinking Water Program at 287-2070 during normal business hours.

“Thank you for your understanding and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Wells said in the notice.

