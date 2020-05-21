LEWISTON — Educate Maine and the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein have teamed up for the 2020 Maine Books Challenge to get books into the hands of students studying remotely while also supporting local bookstores.

Every $10 donation is counted as one book and gift certificates can be purchased online to a Maine bookstore and emailed to Educate Maine. The Law Offices of Joe Bornstein is donating a $5,000 matching grant to help families who don’t have access to the supplies or resources necessary to continue their children’s education at home.

The statewide effort has given $770 in gift cards to local teachers to buy and distribute books to students in need: $260 in Androscoggin, $270 in Oxford, and $240 in Franklin counties.

In addition, Franklin County bookstores have added hundreds more books to that total with generous direct book donations to schools and teachers. Donors included Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers in Farmington, 750 books; Twice Sold Tales in Farmington, 1,400 books; and Wilton Public Library, hundreds of books.

