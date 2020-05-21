PARIS — Oxford Hills Community Education Exchange (OHCEE) was recently awarded a $5000 grant from MaineSpark, in partnership with the MELMAC Foundation and Educate Maine. Grant funds will support two local initiatives for students within the Oxford Hills School district First, funds will help to increase parental, family, and business involvement with OHCEE’s career exploration programs, which include local internships, job shadows, and informational interviews. Every year, 11th and 12th grade students are invited to participate in internships with local businesses. Past internship locations include local police departments, Health Oxford Hills, Norway Veterinary Hospital, TruStrength Athletics, Chamber of Commerce, local elementary schools, local medical facilities, and Hidden Brook Farm. Grant funds will also support development of Aspire Higher activities within the local community and schools, plus increase support of Aspire Higher scholarships which are awarded in grades K-12 each fall.

Oxford Hills Community Education Exchange was established in 1993 when a group of concerned citizens and business leaders came together to discuss the aspirations of students within the Oxford Hills region and the loss of students from the region after high school graduation. Since then OHCEE has been providing services to students within the Oxford Hills school district and Region 11 technical school. OHCEE services include, community business partnerships, community internships for junior and senior high school students, financial literacy within the middle and high school, Aspire Higher scholarships and programs, and improving post-secondary aspirations and continued technical education.

