FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital recognized seven nursing and direct care professionals who demonstrate exceptional clinical practice and professionalism through the organization’s ninth annual Nursing and Direct Care Professionals Excellence Awards.

Those recognized support the advancement of patient care by demonstrating MaineHealth’s core values of patient centered, respect, integrity, excellence, ownership and innovation.

Five nurses were named as award recipients: Bonnie Gasper, RN, Franklin Health Farmington Family Practice, for innovation; Mary Sennett, RN, Med/Surgical Unit, for patient centered; Pamela Hadley, RN, Infection Prevention, for integrity; Deb Brinkman, RN, Maternal & Child Health, for excellence; and Jaime Roberts, RN, Operating Room, for ownership.

Ashley Noyes, ambulatory and cupid credentialed trainer, for innovation, and Hannah Cousins, CNA, for patient centered, were named recipients of the direct care professional awards.

Jennifer Stevens, education program coordinator, and Darren Roundy, PT, Physical Rehab, were declared honorary nurses for the immeasurable support they both give unselfishly to nursing staff.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: