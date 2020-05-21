Poland Spring Preservation Society (PSPS) was recently awarded a grant by the Maine Steeples Fund to help restore the belfry of the All Souls Chapel, situated on top of Ricker HIll, Poland Spring. The society had a report done by Artifex Engineering last fall that showed some serious issues to the belfry. The freezing and thawing of ice on the belfry roof had caused mortar failure, allowing water to seep between the granite blocks that make up the chapel’s exterior. This caused shifting of the granite and bricks inside the belfry walls and allowed water into the chapel itself. PSPS is working to match the funds provided by the Maine Steeples Fund in hope that the project can be completed before another winter. Anyone who wishes to help should contact the society at 207-998-4142.