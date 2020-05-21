Lewiston parishioners honor the Rev. Daniel Greenleaf
On May 13, when Fr. Daniel Greenleaf emerged from the Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul Basilica in Lewiston following a live-streamed Mass, he found signs, congratulatory decorations and balloons covering the cars in the parking lot across the street. The people gathered were honoring him on the 25th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood. Greenleaf, who is pastor of Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston, was ordained on May 13, 1995, at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford. Since that time, he has served in Falmouth, Yarmouth, Gray, Freeport, Lewiston, Lisbon Falls, Sabattus and Bangor. He has also served as the director of vocations and seminarians for the Diocese of Portland, the chaplain of Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn and Lewiston, and vicar general for the diocese.