FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington announces that an area teacher, who has been named as one of the Maine County Teachers of the Year for 2020, is a Farmington education graduate.

Melissa Hoisington, UMF class of 1995, a teacher at Kingfield Elementary School, has been selected as the Franklin County Teacher of the Year for 2020.

The Maine County Teachers of the Year are selected from nominations for Maine Teacher of the Year from each county. According to the Maine Department of Education website, teachers are initially nominated by a student, parent, co-worker, school, administrator or friend. After review, the County Teachers of the Year are announced, one of which will make it all the way to be named Maine Teacher of the Year the following year.

“Farmington is thrilled with our graduates’ success and proud of the excellence they bring to Maine classrooms as they prepare and inspire students to be their best,” said Edward Serna, UMF president. “Now more than ever, this annual recognition is a testament to educators in every Maine county for their invaluable service in education and dedication to their students.”