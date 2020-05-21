LEEDS – Agnes C.H. (Harlow) Brown Farnsworth, 82, a resident of Leeds, passed away from acute leukemia on Saturday, May 9, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lewiston, the daughter of Edward A. Harlow and Sarah E. (McCrillis) Harlow. She attended Leavitt Area High School and graduated from the Adult Education Program in 1980. On November 22, 1957 at the Oxford Roller Rink she married Terrence C. Brown I of Paris, Maine. She worked at Livermore Shoe Shop, DeCoster Egg Farm, Leavitt Area High School cafeteria, Leavitt Adult Education, the Lunch Pad in Livermore Falls, and 40-plus years as a volunteer driver for Community Concepts and Kennebec Volunteer Transportation. Agnes was a member of the Turner CB Club, her handle was “Brat”. She enjoyed Red Sox and Sea Dogs games, dancing, bingo, camping, the beach, going to her grandkids sporting events, but most of all spending quality time with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Benson and husband David of Leeds, who she resided with for 35 years, Lindalee Williams and husband Jim of Lewiston, sons, Curtis Brown and wife Kristine of Lewiston, and Terrence Curtis Brown II of Auburn, eight grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, brother, Eugene Harlow of Turner, former daughter-in-law, Nancy Brown of Lewiston, brother-in-law, Vern Brown of South Paris, plus many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, many wonderful friends, Florence Tracy and family, Pam Gilbert and family, Hilda Hahn and family, Shirley Mahaney and family, plus many more loving friends and co-workers, two wonderful pets, her dog Daisy Mae and cat Smokey. She was predeceased by her parents, ex-husband, Terrence Brown I, ex-mother-in-law, Doris Brown, a daughter, Ina Marie Fiola, 2 grandsons, Michael Paul Day, Barry Williams I and sister-in-law, Anne Harlow. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.The family will have a “Celebration of Life” Gathering, noon to 5 p.m., at 19 Benson Drive, Leeds, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

