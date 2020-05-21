LEWISTON – Cecile L. Jutras, 83, passed away on May 16, 2020, to be with her Lord. Cecile graduated from St. Dom’s, class of 1954. She later went on to work at local shoe factories. She was predeceased by her parents, Leopold and Magella Marquis Jutras. Cecile is survived by her sister, Blanche and husband Gerard St. Onge; her niece, Louise and husband Leo St. Pierre and their children, Elizabeth Carter and Matthew St. Pierre; and her nephew, Ray St. Onge and children, Samuel St. Onge and Anna St. Onge.There will be no visiting hours. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston.

