LEWISTON – Lisa Donna Wilder, 51, of Lewiston, Maine, passed away at her home on May 18, 2020. Lisa was born to Roger and Donna Wilder of Pittsfield on March 12, 1969. Lisa attended schools in Pittsfield and was a graduate of Mount View High School. Lisa enjoyed spending time with family, creating diamond art paintings and collecting lighthouses. She enjoyed watching any police or detective shows but most of all being with her children and taking care of her granddaughter.Lisa was predeceased by her parents, Roger and Donna Wilder, her uncles, Roger, Bobby and Mike Reed. Lisa is survived by her children, Amanda, Brittany and Shane Wilder. Her granddaughter, Isabella Wilder, brother, Shane and wife Peggy Wilder, brother, Garrish and wife Kelly Wilder, her nieces and nephews, Elva, Heather, Larry, Kendra and Trace, along with many loved uncles, aunts, cousins and great nieces and great nephews. We can’t forget her beloved fur baby, Peanut. A celebration of life will be held on a later date. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.In lieu of flowers,donations may be madeto her children.

