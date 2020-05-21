WATERVILLE – Sister Rita Morin, formerly known as Sister Roger-Marie, 87, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Mount St. Joseph in Waterville.She was born in Lewiston, Feb. 19, 1933, the daughter of Romeo and Marie-Laure (Pascal) Morin.She received her early education at St. Mary’s Elementary School in Lewiston and at Sacred Heart Academy in Jackman.Her college education was at St. Joseph College in Windham where she earned a B.A. in education. She also attended St. Michael College in Winooski, Vt. and the Universite Catholique de Paris for studies in Advanced French. She obtained a certificate in Clinical Pastoral Education at Bon Secours Hospital, Methuen, Mass.Sister Rita entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Auburn in February 1951, and made her religious profession in August 1958. Her teaching assignments were at Holy Family School in Lewiston, St. Rose of Lima School in Jay, and St. John the Baptist School in Winslow. She served as Chaplain in the Pastoral Care Departments of CMMC in Lewiston and Mount St. Joseph in Waterville. She also worked for Murphy Homes in Lewiston where she was especially gifted with the developmentally disabled adults, treating them with immense love and respect.She moved to Mount St. Joseph in March 2018 where she resided until her death. She is survived by a special niece, Claire Morin Sabine, nephews, several nieces and cousins.She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Roger and Adrian and her sister, Carmen.The Sisters of St. Joseph wish to express their sincere gratitude to the nursing staff of Memory Lane at Mount St. Joseph and to MaineGeneral Hospice for the love and compassionate care they gave to Sister Rita.A Mass of Christian burial will take place at Notre Dame Church, Waterville, with burial at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville to follow. Due to COVID-19 and in accord with the Bishop’s directives, only sisters and immediate family will be present. All others are asked to pray with us from home.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook can be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for the Ministry Fund may be sent in Sister Rita’s memory toSisters of St. Joseph80 Garland Rd.Winslow, ME 04901

