OXFORD — A perennial sale will be held on Saturday May 30 from 7-11 a.m. in the Rent-A-Center parking lot across from Oxford Hills High School. It is for the benefit of The Rock House Teen Center in Oxford.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Summertime blues: Festivals, community programs COVID-19 casualties
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills alum honored with recreation leadership award
-
The Bethel Citizen
Skate Park to stay closed through the month
-
The Bethel Citizen
Prentice racks up another award
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills town offices start to reopen