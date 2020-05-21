DEAR SUN SPOTS: I hope your readers follow your suggestion to use this stay-at-home time to clean out their houses and get rid of accumulated, unwanted items as I am doing.

Perhaps another reader has found what I’m looking for among their VCR recordings of the well-known British program “Masterpiece Theater,” specifically the four-part series titled “All for Love.” It was presented, I think, in the early or mid-1980s.

Each of the four Sunday night episodes was a story of a certain kind of love. I watched them repeatedly until the VCR tape was damaged years ago. Perhaps a reader will discover “All for Love” and if no longer wanted, could pass them along to me. I find it enjoyable to pass on to another what I no longer want or need. Please contact me at 225-3639.

— Susan, Turner

ANSWER: This is a great reminder, Susan. If you have free items you no longer want you can offer them here on Sun Spots. If you are looking for something, this is a great place to let other readers know. I do ask that you offer reasonable compensation for an item. If you are holding a yard sale or have many items to sell, please consider placing an ad in the Sun Journal classifieds. The cost is very reasonable and the number to call is 784-5411.

I hope one of our readers can help you with the videos. Let us know what happens!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For Jennie, who sent in a request for April 29 Sun Spots, I found my Downy Ball a while back at Walmart. Check in the laundry or cleaning aisles. I hope this helps.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I have found them at the Brunswick Walmart and at Big Lots, too.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I make face coverings, either with elastic loops for behind the ears or ties. I charge$5 each. Please contact me at 577-4144.

— Vicky, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I make cloth face covers. They are made of three layers and there are many prints for men, women and children with or without wire nose bands. All have over the head elastic. They cost $5 each. Please contact me at 562-7163.

— Kathy, Mexico

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Although this song is not titled “Memories” it immediately came to my mind in response to the letter in the May 7 Sun Spots: “The Way We Were” by Barbra Streisand.

“Memories light the corners of my mind/Misty water-colored memories of the way we were/Scattered pictures of the smiles we left behind/Smiles we gave to one another for the way we were. Can it be that it was all so simple then/Or has time rewritten every line/If we had the chance to do it all again/Tell me, would we?/Could we?/Memories may be beautiful and yet/What’s too painful to remember/We simply choose to forget/So it’s the laughter we will remember/Whenever we remember/The way we were.”

I hope the reader finds the words to the song she is looking for.

— Ruth, no town

ANSWER: I wondered this myself. That’s why it’s important to include the artist or the songwriter when sending in these types of requests if you can. It really is helpful.

