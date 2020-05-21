BETHEL — Telstar Regional High School staff and students are pleased to recognize the top scholars from the graduating class of 2020. These individuals have distinguished themselves throughout their high school careers. The Telstar community congratulates these young scholars for their commitment to their academics, their school and their communities.

Evan Richard LeConey – Summa Cum Laude

Evan Richard LeConey is the son of Mary and Timothy LeConey of Bethel, Maine. Evan has participated in a variety of community activities ranging from playing the flute in the Mahoosuc Community Band to acting as a church technician from week to week.

Evan has also volunteered at the bi-annual Rotary Breakfast and has been involved in the pit band for numerous OOMPA Productions. Evan has been an active two-season athlete throughout his four years at Telstar, running cross country his senior year and participating in alpine skiing as a sophomore and junior.

This past year, Evan qualified for the Cross-Country State Meet. Evan has been a member of the National Honor Society (NHS) for two years and the Telstar Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) for four years. In addition, he has been the club president for Interact for the past two years and has been a member of Student Council for three years. Outside of the school environment, Evan enjoys hiking and experimenting with technology.

He is looking forward to furthering his education at the University of Maine at Orono where he will be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in K-12 Music Education.

Emily Caroline Fraser – Magna Cum Laude

Emily Caroline Fraser is the daughter of Kelley Fraser and Scott and Koral Fraser of Bethel, Maine. Emily has been involved with multiple community service opportunities such as volunteering with Camp Luetje, the Masonic Lodge Haunted House, and she has also served as a scorekeeper for the high school basketball games.

She worked as a lifeguard and counselor at the Mahoosuc Kids Association this past summer. During the school year, she worked at Nurturing Vines Childcare. She has been a devoted four-year member of Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), and Interact. She has attended multiple summer leadership camps including the 2018 Maine Youth Leadership, 2018 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, and the 2018 National Student Leadership Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

She has had numerous leadership positions including secretary of Student Council, co-president of Student Council for two years, historian of FBLA, co-president of the Interact Club for two years, co-president of the Class of 2020 for four years, and president of the NHS. She has played softball and field hockey for four years. She was the field hockey team captain this year and was awarded the coach’s award.

She was the 2020 recipient of the Maine Principal Association (MPA) Principal’s Award. She enjoys traveling, and now even more since her recent trip to Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, and Monaco. Outside of school, she enjoys spending time with her family, reading, baking, playing softball, and watching Netflix. Emily is planning on attending the University of Maine, majoring in biology. She will then go to medical school to become a medical doctor.

Perry Ann Morton – Magna Cum Laude

Perry Ann Morton is the daughter of Charles Morton of Andover, Maine, and Julie Burgi of Milton, New Hampshire. Throughout high school, she has participated in many community service activities such as volunteering at the Rumford Hospital, participating in the Dempsey Challenge, Andover Olde Home Days, and other events.

She has been involved in numerous school clubs, activities, and sports including Student Council, Math Team, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), the National Honor Society (NHS), field hockey, and softball. She has held positions as historian for FBLA and NHS treasurer for the Class of 2020, and co-captain of the field hockey team.

She was Student of the Month in December 2019 and received the Dedication to Defense award for field hockey in her senior year. Her hobbies include gardening, hiking, and binge watching Criminal Minds. After graduation, Perry plans to study nursing and pre-medical in college, then attend medical school to pursue a career as an anesthesiologist.

Calla Anne Orino – Magna Cum Laude

Calla Anne Orino is the daughter of Wanda and Jim Orino of Albany Township, Maine. Calla has been involved in several community activities such as volunteering her time at fundraisers for Telstar’s Boosters, coaching the local Saturday Basketball program, and facilitating and timing events at Telstar Middle School track meets. Calla has spent the last four years being a three-sport athlete participating in varsity soccer, basketball and track & field.

She has led her teams as a captain since her sophomore year. Calla has qualified for States in Track & Field every year for all her events and taken the podium twice for the 400-meter dash. She is a member of the Student Council and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), in which she has proudly served as class president for two years. She has been a member of the National Honors Society (NHS) since her junior year.

Outside of school, she enjoys competing in Endurance Horseback Riding and staying active. Calla is excited to continue her education at the University of Maine Farmington, where she will be majoring in medical biology and playing on the soccer team in the fall.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: