Maine’s preliminary unemployment rate estimate for April shot up to 10.6 percent as the economic devastation from the coronavirus pandemic washed over the state and nation.

The jump of 7.4 percentage points from March to April also was the highest single-month increase since Maine adopted its current estimating methodology in 1976, according to the state Department of Labor.

The state’s historic run of low unemployment ended suddenly as businesses shuttered, people stayed home and workers were laid off amid efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

The state lost 98,400 payroll jobs last month, according the April jobs report, compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the state labor department.

The hospitality sector was hit hardest, with restaurants, bars and hotels shut down or forced to severely restrict service. That sector shed 42,600 jobs, or 61 percent, between February and April, the department said.

But the staggering unemployment picture is still incomplete, it said Friday in a press release.

“As sharp as the increase in unemployment is, it does not fully reflect the magnitude of job loss that has occurred, either in Maine or the U.S.,” it said.

To be counted as unemployed, a person must be looking and available for work in the past four weeks. The pandemic’s disruption to the job market prevented people from job searches, it said.

As a result, there were 28,600 fewer people in the labor workforce in April compared with February.

“If not for the pandemic preventing work search, these people would have been in the labor force,” the release said. “If they were counted as unemployed, the unemployment rate would have been higher in Maine and the nation in April.”

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: