NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Steven Minns, of Wilton, a May 2020 graduate of Norwich University received a commission into the U.S. Army in a ceremony held this month.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, new officers being commissioned from Norwich conducted individual, and in most cases, virtual ceremonies starting on May 3. Each ceremony included the traditional reading of the commission, the officer reciting their commissioning oath, pinning on their Second Lieutenant or Ensign bars, and receiving a first salute.

Norwich University’s newly commissioned officers also watched recorded remarks from Norwich’s President, Richard W. Schneider, RADM, USCGR (Ret.), as well as remarks from a fellow alum, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Daniel J. MacDonnell, former Deputy Chief, Central Security Service, National Security Agency, and Norwich Class of 1985. RADM MacDonnell’s keynote address highlighted the meaning of the commissioning oath, how to demonstrate good leadership, and the importance of family and supporters.

Norwich anticipates commissioning 105 Army officers; 26 Air Force officers; 21 Navy officers; and 9 Marine officers through the university’s ROTC programs between May and August of this year.

