BRADENTON, Fla. – It is with great sadness and loss that the family of Aime’ Simoneau announces his passing on May 14, 2020.Aime’ was born in Lewiston on April 13, 1934, the only son of Aime’ Simoneau and Rosa Grenier, where he attended St. Dominic’s Academy. He then entered the New England Conservancy of Music in Boston, Mass. He graduated with his B.A. and M.A. in music.He married Laureanne Dionne in 1958 and began his teaching career in Hartland, Maine. They then moved to Bangor and he taught band and orchestra at Bangor High until retiring in 1991. He and Laurie then moved to Florida in 1994.He joined the Army in 1954 and the Maine Air National Guard in 1973 and retired Chief Master Sgt. in 1994. He was in the Army Band and Signal Corp in 1954 and 1956.Aime’ continued his love of music into retirement and played in many local bands and directed the Manatee Community Band and guest conducted other groups over the years. He directed the North Port Orchestra in 1999. He was a member of the Brewer City Band and the Bangor Band when he summered in Maine at Moulton Pond.Aime’ leaves his daughter Annette and son-in-law Mark Bliss of Mendon, Mass., his daughter Denise and son-in-law Louis Stubbs of Bangor, and son Paul and wife Dale of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; his grandchildren Alaina, Aimee, Angelique, Antoine, Annemarie and Mae; his great-grandchildren Eleanor, Lincoln, Calvin, Lucy and Roslyn; and his second wife Marylin.Aime’ will rest alongside his wife in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.Aime’ loved golf, bowling, a good joke, Mozart and music. Most of all he cherished his growing family.As we are living in this age of Covid-19 virus and having to distance ourselves, we will celebrate his life at a later date in Bangor with his friends and family.Arrangements by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207. Condolences may be made to http://www.brownandsonsfuneral.comAnyone wishing to make a memorial donation may donate to the:Simoneau FamilyScholarship Fund of All Saints Catholic School P.O. Box 1749 Bangor, ME