SABATTUS — The Board of Selectman has put plans for the annual town meeting on hold as it awaits more information from state officials.

According to Town Manager Anthony Ward, selectmen had come up with a tentative plan to host the rescheduled meeting in late July, using multiple rooms within Oak Hill Middle School to livestream to all rooms.

However, Ward said, the Maine Municipal Association believes the plan would still not conform with the governor’s order to limit gatherings to up to 50 people.

The meeting was originally scheduled for May 21, but was postponed by the board in April due to COVID-19.

Town officials were hoping that by July, the plan could potentially meet the guidelines of the governor’s third stage of reopening the state.

Ward said the MMA is anticipating future guidance from the governor’s office “on how towns can conduct required town meetings while meeting gathering limitations.”

The discussion was tabled by the board until further guidance is provided.

Like all municipalities, Sabattus is attempting to plan next year’s budget during an unprecedented time. The biggest question mark is estimating municipal revenue-sharing, with many municipalities counting on losses.

Ward said, “The question is how much.”

The town instituted a spending freeze in March, and according to Ward, is $127,000 under budget.

“The bottom line is the town should not be in the red like some towns are facing right now,” he said. “We have done this without reducing pay, furloughing or laying off employees.”

This week the board also discussed reopening all town properties June 1, following safety guidelines outlined by the state, Ward said.

Social distancing will be mandated, with residents required to wear masks in all town buildings. The number of residents allowed in each building will be limited.

