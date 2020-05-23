The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported two deaths and 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus, as experts identify a concerning trend of rising daily totals that appears to predate increased testing and the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The report raises totals to 77 deaths and 2,013 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in Maine. Of those cases, 1,804 have been confirmed by testing and another 209 are considered “probable” cases of COVID-19.

The people who died are a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both from Cumberland County, the CDC said.

Subtracting numbers of people who have recovered — 1,232 — and died, there were 704 active cases on Saturday.

Some parts of Maine, especially Cumberland and Androscoggin counties, have seen spikes in daily case rates that appear to predate the recent expansion of testing. The increase has CDC officials worried as the state moves toward reopening much of its economy, which has taken a serious hit as a result of pandemic control measures.

The pattern of infection has been different between the two counties. In Cumberland County, many new cases have been linked to outbreaks in congregate and long-term care facilities; on Thursday, the CDC reported 57 cases at Cape Memory Care in Cape Elizabeth. In Androscoggin County, the rising case rate appears to be coming from transmission within households, epidemiologists said this week.

In both cases, the possible resurgence of coronavirus in southern Maine has experts here and out of state worried.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said he was “concerned” by the trend and that “the risk is really high” for resurgence.

Epidemiologists from Harvard and Johns Hopkins this week said that the data called for aggressive testing and contact tracing. At least one scientist questioned the wisdom of further reopening.

But severe economic damage, and accompanying political fallout, have put serious pressure on Gov. Janet Mills to ease restrictions.

In April, Maine saw its biggest single-month increase in unemployment since 1976, when it adopted its current estimating methodology. The unemployment rate leaped 7.4 percentage points to 10.6 percent, a loss of 98,400 payroll jobs, the Maine Department of Labor said.

Meanwhile, multiple groups, including a church and a collective of small businesses, are suing the governor in hopes of forcing her to lift public-health restrictions even faster.

County by county on Saturday, there were 227 cases in Androscoggin, eight in Aroostook, 1,009 in Cumberland, 36 in Franklin, 11 in Hancock, 126 in Kennebec, 20 in Knox, 19 each in Lincoln and Oxford, 98 in Penobscot, one in Piscataquis, 28 in Sagadahoc, 21 in Somerset, 51 in Waldo, two in Washington, and 337 in York.

By age, 4.3 percent of patients were under 20, 12.1 percent were in their 20s, 13.3 percent were in their 30s, 15.5 percent were in their 40s, 18.3 percent were in their 50s, 14.2 percent were in their 60s, 10.7 percent were in their 70s, and 11.6 percent were 80 or older.

Women still comprised the majority of cases in Maine at 52 percent.

Maine’s hospitals were caring for 50 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 26 in intensive care and 11 on ventilators. Overall, there were 156 intensive care beds available of 388 statewide, and 244 ventilators available of 318. There were also 439 alternative ventilators approved by the Food and Drug Administration to help breathe for patients with acute respiratory distress.

Around the world on Saturday, there were 5.3 million known cases of coronavirus, with 340,000 deaths. The United States still led in both statistics, with 1.6 million cases and 98,000 deaths.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: