Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate two separate hit-and run incidents involving children on bicycles.

Both incidents, one in Durham and another in Sanford, occurred in advance of Memorial Day as more traffic clogged the roads.

Sanford police on Sunday night were still looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run there. The driver’s car struck a 12-year-old boy riding a bike Saturday night. The incident occurred at 8:07 p.m. on Pioneer Avenue, according to Sanford police Sgt. Jason Wagner.

The boy suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Wagner said.

Initially the vehicle was described by an eyewitness as a gray Toyota Camry. Based on evidence at the scene, officers later determined it was a Toyota Avalon, either gray or silver, with possible front passenger side damage and leaking fluid. The car was last seen heading west on Washington Street.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the vehicle or driver to call the Sanford Police Department at 324-3644.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Maine State Police continue to investigate an incident that took place in Durham at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Shiloh Road. State police said two teenage girls were riding bikes when a vehicle described as a type of Jeep SUV with white lettering on the back struck one of the girls. The girl fell off her bike and hurt her ankle.

Before the Jeep approached it appeared to have lost control as it hit the girl. The Jeep’s operator, a female, slowed down and backed up to check on the girl but did not see if she needed any further assistance before driving off, according to police.

State police are trying to contact the driver, and are asking anyone with information to call Trooper Burke at 624-7022.

