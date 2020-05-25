DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have not returned bottles and cans for quite some time due to the pandemic. Is there a nonprofit interested in picking these up to benefit its service? —David, no town

ANSWER: Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends comes to mind immediately. You can contact Norm Blais in Greene at [email protected]. He often asks Sun Spots to help raise funds for his kitties.

Readers, if you know of other nonprofits collecting bottles and cans now, please let me know.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For years, I frequented Cooper’s Restaurant on Sabattus Street in Lewiston. They had great burgers and fried seafood, but my favorite was their onion rings. I was wondering if anyone could share that onion ring recipe from Cooper’s. —Paul, no town

ANSWER: Cooper’s closed in 1999, but I am hoping one of the former owners, Arlene Laliberte, sees this request and will be willing to share that onion ring recipe.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I hope your Rolodex has names of people who repair clocks; specifically, a small wall clock with a pendulum. I love your helpful column. —No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: This is one of Sun Spots’ most popular questions and I have answers.

Here’s what I have in the infamous Rolodex: Rohman Clockworks at 350 Minot Ave. in Auburn (784-1211); Harry Hepburn in Harrison (583-2821); and Ken Rice of Tic-n-Time on Route 302 in North Windham (892-1263).

Both Rohman Clockworks and Harry make house calls. Harry also has drop-off and pick-up spots for smaller clocks in Gray, Wiscasset and Windham, if you cannot get to his shop in Harrison. He says he has been repairing clocks since 1968 and is the president of the Maine Chapter of the National Watch & Clock Association. Readers, if you know of anyone else, please write.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding Larry’s request for a Lithuanian translator in Sun Spots on May 8, he should contact Kim Alexander Visbaras at Visbaras Law, 195 Center St., Auburn. If Kim is unable to translate the poems, he may know folks who could.—Carol, no town

ANSWER: The number at Visbaras Law is 376-3126.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the call for face masks, Sewn Mosaics at 9 York Woods Road in South Berwick makes and sells beautiful ones. Contact Alice Timmins at [email protected], or see our Facebook Page. —Aimee, no town

ANSWER: I checked out Sewn Mosaics on Facebook and the face masks are quite beautiful and look to be high quality. If you desire a stylish look, take a peek.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Would you be so kind as to give me the name and telephone numbers of the business that converts VHS tapes to DVDs? —Louise, Lewiston

ANSWER: Francis at Photo Finish can take care of that for you. I plan to visit him myself soon with my project that has been on my to-do list forever. Photo Finish is located at the Auburn Mall, across from Claire’s at Suite #9007. They are wonderful and very helpful. I suggest you go to their web site at mainephotofinish.com, where there is an email form and someone will get back to you or you can call 207-783-3354. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Francis can make arrangements to get your materials.

