Perennial sale to benefit teen center

SOUTH PARIS — A perennial sale will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, in the Rent-A-Center parking lot across from Oxford Hills High School. It is for the benefit of the Rock House Teen Center in Oxford. Contact is Howie at 207-539-2372.

Mt. Blue Interact community clean-up contest

FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue Interact will host a community clean-up for the greater RSU9 community. Whoever picks up the most trash from the road will win a $15 Dunkin’ gift card. Entries can be submitted to [email protected] They are due by 8 p.m. Monday, June 1.

Maine Community Foundation awards grants

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation has awarded $219,800 in community-building grants to 24 nonprofits across Maine through its Statewide Fund.

MaineCF recognizes that many nonprofits are facing new challenges and making changes to their work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, all Community Building grant recipients are able to use the grants at their discretion. They may use them to fund the work they proposed in their application or use the funding to address other important and emerging organizational expenses.

The Statewide Fund is a permanent endowment that supports organizations that apply for multi-county projects. Applications go through MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of leaders. The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2021. The application, guidelines and a complete list of 2020 grants can be found at www.mainecf.org.

The Statewide Fund is built through donations from the community. For more information, contact Director of Strategic Learning Cherie Galyean at [email protected] or 207-412-2017.

« Previous

Next »