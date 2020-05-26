FARMINGTON — Vera Johnson, an artisan who owns Vera’s Iron and Vine in downtown Farmington was, like everyone in the region, profoundly affected by the explosion of the LEAP building in September of 2019. She had a vision to honor and memorialize Capt. Michael Bell, who died in the explosion, the six other firefighters who were injured, and Larry Lord, the LEAP employee who was gravely injured and was responsible for evacuating the building.

At the request of the LEAP Explosion Fund committee, Johnson was asked to submit a proposal for the committee to consider. United Way of the Tri-Valley Area holds the funds raised and administered by the committee. The proposal was accepted and up to $10,000 was approved.

The proposed idea is for an interactive “Healing Bells Memorial Sculpture” to be installed in Bjorn Park, across from the site of the explosion. It would be made out of fire extinguishers that are repurposed to create a series of seven bells that visitors can ring/chime. Musically healing sounds that represent the wind and breath of those who came to help at a time of need. Johnson also intends to engage schools and children to draw pictures that could be chosen to use on the storyboard that tells the history of the event. A brick path is envisioned as well.

“This idea came to me because of the memories of the sudden loss that I experienced with my own mother 10 years ago. I wanted a way to feel a connection to her after she had passed on. I was operating a pottery studio where I used to teach classes. With my own two children we took some time together in the studio and made some small clay sculptures. We have them placed around our home where we can see them every day. They remind us of her. It’s more meaningful than photos or other objects because it was created with the intention to remember,” said Johnson. “No one will ever forget what happened. We can, however, collectively find a way to support the affected community and offer a place to go and turn grief into something beautiful, to help ease the pain of loss. Like a symbolic wailing wall — may we all say a prayer each time we hear the bells ring.”

Johnson envisions a collaboration with all interested local folks to help design, build and install components to make the project a reality. In the spirit of human connection, it will tell the story and honor the legacy.

Johnson is seeking interested individuals to bring her project to fruition. The individuals would form a committee to further define the design of the project and take the next steps toward creating and installing.

Interested individuals should contact Johnson at 207-645-4464, 207-418-0374 (cell) or email: [email protected]

Bids/quotes for any and all of these services are being accepted. Contact Johnson for more information.

« Previous

Next »