RUMFORD — Playing the cards you’re dealt is what magician Scot Grassette does best. Grassette and wife, Cindy, own and operate 49 Franklin Reception Hall and Mystic Theater, which has been curtailed due to COVID-19 state and federal restrictions. Grassette, an award winning local magician, has adapted to current social limitations by offering on-line Zoom shows, along with socially distanced outside shows, in person.

Many students are familiar with the Zoom format and have used it for their virtual school classes. Grassette has already performed on-line and has set up a studio on his stage at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater with professional lighting and sound. He said, “I’ve found, there are lots of advantages to Zoom shows! A class, family reunion or a child’s birthday can still happen with all their friends and family from near and far. There is also lots of magic that can only be seen in a close-up situation yet online, everyone gets a front row seat. Also, magic that is normally only seen on stage can be performed up close and right in front of your eyes.” Each show has fun comedy and audience participation. A “stage manager” controls the music and mutes/un-mutes audience members to keep chatter and distractions to a minimum.

Socially distanced shows are another option that Grassette is offering. Weather permitting, an outside show for the family at home or camp can happen. Grassette will arrive in a mask and use hand sanitizer as well as distance himself 20 feet from the audience. He said, “Larger than usual props are the key to be sure everyone can see. There are jumbo cards, and larger props that can be seen from quite a distance, and there is still plenty of audience input and fun interaction live in person.”

The special shows are offered at this time when something special is needed. Grassette said, “This is really a solution to help curb an extended 2020 ‘cabin fever’. I think people are ready for some interaction and a few laughs.”

Reach him at 207-369-0129 or email [email protected] for questions, pricing and more information.

