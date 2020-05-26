100 Years Ago: 1920

Paul W. Williams of Edward Little High School of Auburn received third at the prize speaking contest at Colby college, Friday evening, and William E. Young of Jordan High School of Lewiston was tied with Hudson Renneck of Stephens High School of Rumford for fourth place.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Local residents are thankful to learn that Mr. and Mrs. Arthur B, Johnson of Weston, Mass., and the Raymond-Casco area of Maine, were among those 40 surviving the frightful DC-9 ALM Antilean Dutch Airways ditching in the Carribean a couple of weeks ago. They are both very well known here socially with many Auburn friends. Mr. Johnson is the son of the late Dr. Johnson, for many years owner-operator of the pioneering Dr. Johnson’s Camps, Crescent Lake, Raymond. The son, Arthur now operates them. They were passengers on the jet en route to their winter home at St. Martin’s in preparatory to securing it against the hurricane season when the jet was ditched in the ocean after running out of fuel in bad weather. It is believed to be the first purposeful ditching of an airliner jet so the whole sad affair is of special interest to the aviation world.

25 Years Ago: 1995

At the meeting of the Norway Historical Society Jack and Diana Barnes told how they put together their new book, “The Oxford Hills.” She said working with all historical societies made their work easy because all societies were willing to share their pictures and information. First they found the pictures they wanted to use and then with help from members of all the societies they were able to put the information with it. Jack wrote the information and Diane did the layout. They said they enjoyed this endeavor so much they are working on their next one, with others being planned.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

