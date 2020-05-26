The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported 35 additional cases of coronavirus and one more death.

Maine now has seen 2,109 cases overall and 79 deaths since the pandemic reached the state in March.

Nearly two-thirds of cases (1,318) have recovered and the number of active cases sits at 712, six more than Monday’s total. Maine’s caseload includes 1,894 confirmed cases and 215 probable cases, which are determined based on symptoms and a person’s exposure to a confirmed case.

So far, 258 people have been hospitalized at some point, with 60 individuals in the hospital as of Tuesday, up from 59 on Monday and 37 a week ago. Among those hospitalized Tuesday, 26 were in critical care and 13 were using a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe. There were 25 people in critical care on Monday.

Hospitalization rates and death trends are key metrics for tracking the progress of the virus and efforts to contain transmission. Intensive care beds and ventilators are critical tools for treating hospitalized patients, and epidemiologists closely monitor the demand for those tools as they study the spread of the disease.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is expected to discuss the updated case numbers at a 2 p.m. media briefing. He’ll be joined by Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

Tuesday marked the first day after the long Memorial Day weekend, a stretch during which many likely ventured out in public more than they had in the previous two months.

Cases have been rising steadily, especially in Cumberland and Androscoggin counties, sparking fears that a resurgence has arrived just as the state begins lifting stay-at-home measures.

Over the most recent 7-day period, there have been an average of 52.6 cases each day, compared to an average of 37.7 cases over the previous 7-day period.

In some parts of the state, restaurants and other retail established already have reopened, with restrictions. By next week, the rest of the state is expected to follow.

This story will be updated

