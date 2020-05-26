FARMINGTON — MATE, also known as “Mission at the Eastward,” is ramping up activities for the summer; however, dealing with Maine’s COVID-19 restrictions has added to the challenge.

In the past, during the summer, teams of volunteers, numbering in the hundreds, have taken on repair and renovation work in Western Central Maine, organized by MATE. The work benefits low income households, the elderly, veterans and people with disabilities, and others unable to afford necessary work. Groups have been coming to Maine from all parts of New England and beyond for decades. However, due to the 14-day quarantine restrictions, volunteers are limited to those individuals residing within the state, at least until later in the summer.

The need is great this year, with a number of projects already requested. MATE is looking for volunteers and groups from Maine who can carryout repair work under the direction of knowledgeable project managers. PPE will be provided and full social distancing practices observed. In the past, these groups have typically been from churches, community volunteer organizations, businesses and others; however anyone with a desire to help is encouraged to contact MATE. This is a great way to help neighbors and contribute to building resiliency in the community. Volunteers can sign up to come for a day, a couple of days or a week.

Anyone interested in MATE’s work should contact Rothea Kornelius, MATE’s executive director at: Mission at the Eastward, P.O. Box 206, Farmington, ME 04938; call 207-778-4705; or email her at: [email protected].

