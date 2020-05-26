PORTLAND — Mainebiz announces that the 10th annual Mainebiz Women’s Leadership Forum will be held from 11 a.m. to noon June 10 on Zoom. This year’s topic will address how we can all become better negotiators.

The panel of business leaders includes: Donna Dwyer, CEO of My Place Teen Center; Tanya Emery, director of community and economic development for the city of Bangor; Laurie Lachance, president of Thomas College; Heather Sanborn, owner of Rising Tide; and Lois Skillings, president and CEO of Mid Coast-Parkview Health.

The panel will discuss how to apply the five principles of leadership to the workplace and will share their unique experience and perspectives on this year’s topic. They will tell their personal stories and talk about what they have learned, how they are challenged and the importance of leading by those principles.

Tickets for this are event are free, thanks to the support of several sponsors.

For more information or to register, visit www.mainebiz.biz/WLF

