FARMINGTON — Four Franklin County offices will be on the election ballot in November, with three of them expected to be contested races.

All four are for four-year terms.

Republican Heidi Jordan of Farmington is seeking the office of register of probate, which is held by Republican Joyce Morton of Farmington, who is not seeking reelection.

District 1 Commissioner Terry Brann, a Republican of Wilton, will face challenger Tiffany Maiuri, a Democrat also of Wilton. The district encompasses Carthage, Jay, Temple, Wilton, and Perkins and Washington townships.

In District II, two people are vying for the seat held by Charles Webster of Farmington, who is not seeking reelection. Democrat Fenwick Fowler and Republican Lance Harvell, both of Farmington, are newcomers to county government. District II includes Chesterville, Farmington and New Sharon.

Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr., a Republican from New Sharon, is expected to be challenged for that office.

Edward Hastings IV of Chesterville is collecting signatures to get on the ballot as an independent candidate for sheriff. He expects to present the signatures to the state before the July 1 deadline.

